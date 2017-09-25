Chippewa Falls students learn about career planning as early as 6th grade

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A new state law requires school districts to start teaching career planning to students as early as sixth grade, but one local district is already ahead of the curve.



Laura Bushendorf, the career education coordinator for Chippewa Falls Unified Area School District, said the district has been giving career advice to students in sixth through 12th grade for several years already. It starts with middle school students exploring their interests, which helps them figure out what classes to take in high school.



Once students get to 9th grade, they can start shadowing professionals in the fields they've picked.



"It's not locking students into a career choice, but it's helping kids figure out what they want to do a lot sooner, so they're not wandering out aimlessly after high school trying to figure out what they want to do," Bushendorf said.



Bushendorf added most students like taking the occasional break from the daily class workload to focus on what their education will get them in the future.