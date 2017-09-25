Eau Claire coach uses National Anthem controversy as a learning lesson

The controversy over athletes' National Anthem protests were unavoidable for fans over the weekend after President Trump said players, who kneel during the Anthem, should be fired.

Many NFL team owners then supported their players' rights to peacefully protest, bringing attention to injustice in America.

As people debate whether it's disrespectful or a symbol of our nation's freedom, it has had a trickle-down effect on Chippewa Valley coaches and athletes.

Eau Claire North High School Head Football Coach, Dave Decker, told News 18 he's hoping to use the controversy as a segway into a good conversation with his team. Decker said he's just hoping to teach his players that whether they stand or kneel, they should be respectful on and off the field.

"So, what we do is just have a discussion, I'll start it, I'll lead it and then like I tell them, 'Guys you're welcome to have any opinion you want, that's your personal choice'," Decker said.

Decker added he hopes as a coach he's able to help his players make smart opinions.

"You hope their thoughts are educated. You hope they at least understand the background of what we're talking about and then we go from there. Our kids are really, really good about being respectful to each other's opinions and that's where you have to start first, being respectful to each other's opinion. Then you can have a good dialogue and decision," Decker said.

Coach Decker said he plans to discuss the National Anthem controversy with his team Monday night before practice.