Health officials: Flu season in Wisconsin earlier than normal

Flu season has begun in Wisconsin, which health officials said is earlier than normal this year.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed 19 influenza cases so far in September, with eight people hospitalized. So far, there are no cases confirmed in Eau Claire County.

Health officials said normally, flu season begins around December because people spend more time inside, which causes germs to spread. Public Health Nurses in Eau Claire told News 18, they can't quite pinpoint why the flu is here early this year, but it's time for people to start thinking about getting their annual flu vaccine.

"Flu season is unpredictable sometimes. We look at the number of cases that are coming in and then they make predictions based on what we're seeing with hospitalizations and confirmed cases and then we can determine oh maybe it's going to peak a little bit early this year," said Patricia Reis, a public health nurse with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

If you get a head start on getting your flu shot for the year in response to it's earlier start, Reis said you'll still be protected from the flu for the winter. The vaccine takes two weeks before it starts working at preventing illnesses.