Cadott cardiac arrest survivor shares recovery story in honor of World Heart Day

Cadott (WQOW) - Health officials around the globe are recognizing World Heart Day. The World Heart Federation is inspiring all to devote one day to fighting cardiovascular disease and raising awareness of keeping a healthy heart. One Cadott man is sharing his story of survival to give prevention a new pulse.

July 9, 2016 was another day at the office for Mike Giani. But the day turned to terror with one skipped beat.

"I was watching one of the sales guys take off to go put tags on cars, and the I watched him come back. That's the last thing I remember," said Giani.

Giani suffered a cardiac event while working at Chilson's Corner Motors in Cadott. Within seconds his teammates jumped in to action.

"I saw Mike sitting there and I'm going, something's not right here," said Joe Henzl, coworker at Chilson's Corner Motors. "I said I feel no pulse, no breathing, let's get him on the floor right away."

"My heart was just kind of pumping so hard to get the blood away that it just kind of almost short circuited," Giani said. "I just remember that sudden jolt of the AED, I mean that was just like, you know, snapped me to. So I mean that was almost like getting hit in the chest quite hard."

"You could see his eyes kind of moving, and he was coming to a little bit. He goes, 'What?' And I go, Mike, I think you just had a heart attack. He goes 'No, no'. I said yeah I think you did, but you know what, buddy? You're okay," Henzl said.

Last year the Cadott Police Department received an AED donation from Marshfield Clinic Health System. The department said it has only been used a handful of times, but every time, it breathes in new heart beats.

"When you need them now, you need something now. Anybody you talk to in the medical world will say, when they talk about a cardiac incident, you can't get that time back. You need to treat that person right away and give them the best treatment as possible. It's only going to help them, and we were fortunate enough to help Mike," said Officer Daryl Preis with the Cadott Police Department.

"To think that I was almost gone, and then you start to think about the things in life you would have missed, like my son just went to homecoming as a freshman. You just start to think about that kind of stuff," Giani said. "I was to be around for all of those events, I want his dad to be there for him."

Since Giani's recovery, Marshfield Clinic Health System as donated a second AED to Cadott emergency personnel, this one going to Cadott Fire and Rescue.

The police department encourages all law enforcement agencies to have an AED, and for everyone to know the basics of how to use them.

The World Heart Federation's World Heart Day is Friday.