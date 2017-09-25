EC's Jefferson Dahl gets invite to AHL Training Camp - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

EC's Jefferson Dahl gets invite to AHL Training Camp

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
(WQOW) -- An Eau Claire native has a chance to move closer to the NHL. 

Jefferson Dahl, forward for the Idaho Steelheads and former Wisconsin Badger and Eau Claire Memorial grad, has been invited to Training Camp with the Dallas Stars' AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars. Dahl has been in the Stars's pipeline for three seasons playing with the Steelheads, the Stars' east coast affiliate in the ECHL, and tallied 66 points last season.

For the full release from the Stars organization, click here.

