EC's Jefferson Dahl gets invite to AHL Training Camp

(WQOW) -- An Eau Claire native has a chance to move closer to the NHL.

Jefferson Dahl, forward for the Idaho Steelheads and former Wisconsin Badger and Eau Claire Memorial grad, has been invited to Training Camp with the Dallas Stars' AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars. Dahl has been in the Stars's pipeline for three seasons playing with the Steelheads, the Stars' east coast affiliate in the ECHL, and tallied 66 points last season.

