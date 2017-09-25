Chippewa County inmate punches, headbutts sheriff

Chippewa County (WQOW) - An inmate attacked a local sheriff, and it was all caught on camera.

The attack happened in September in the Chippewa County Jail.

According to the complaint, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk opened the door to Ryan Denning's cell, when Denning punched Kowalczyk in the face several times.

Kowalczyk said he was hit in the cheek, chin and shoulder. Once Dennis was handcuffed, he got in one more shot, headbutting the sheriff. Kowalcyzk said he did not seek medical attention.

Several days later, during a court appearance, Denning headbutted his own lawyer. Denning remains in jail on $30,000 bond. He returns to court in late October.

