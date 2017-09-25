Chippewa Falls man charged for punching sheriff in the face

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- A Chippewa Falls man faces a felony charge after allegedly punching the Chippewa County Sheriff in the face.



The incident took place on Sept. 15. According to the complaint, Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk opened the door of Ryan Denning's cell, when he punched the sheriff several times in the face. Once Denning was handcuffed, he got in on more shot, headbutting Kowalczyk in the face.



Denning was originally in jail on battery charges. A Chippewa County judge set bond at $30,000. Denning returns to court Oct. 3.