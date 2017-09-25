Bloomer man accused of driving drunk with minor in the vehicle

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- A Bloomer man faces felony charges, accused of driving drunk for the third time, this time with a 9-year-old in the vehicle.



Paul William Clark was pulled over in the Town of Lafayette last month. According to the complaint, a child was in the backseat of the vehicle at the time. Clark failed a number of field sobriety tests. He had his blood drawn at St. Joseph's hospital, returning at .296 BAC, more than three times the legal limit to drive.



Clark returns to court on October 3.