Bloomer man accused of driving drunk with minor in the vehicle - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Bloomer man accused of driving drunk with minor in the vehicle

Posted:
By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- A Bloomer man faces felony charges, accused of driving drunk for the third time, this time with a 9-year-old in the vehicle.

Paul William Clark was pulled over in the Town of Lafayette last month. According to the complaint, a child was in the backseat of the vehicle at the time. Clark failed a number of field sobriety tests. He had his blood drawn at St. Joseph's hospital, returning at .296 BAC, more than three times the legal limit to drive.

Clark returns to court on October 3. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.