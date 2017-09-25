MUST SEE: Chippewa Falls girl struggles with 'ancient' technology

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- Technology has come a long way in the last few years, and the big advancements of old appear to be already outdated for the newest generation.



Chris Cohoon, from Chippewa Falls, recorded a video Saturday of his daughter Beatrix trying to master Pokemon on his Game Boy Color from the 1990's. Beatrix seams befuddled by the machine, which does not have touch screen capability.



The video is trending on YouTube and has already had more than 1.7 million views.



News 18 will have much more with the Cohoon's on our evening newscasts on Tuesday.