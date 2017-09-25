Eau Claire high school boundary changes to begin 2018-19 school year

New boundary changes for Eau Claire Memorial and North high schoolers will take effect for the 2018-19 school year.

The board unanimously voted for the new boundary changes for the two high schools to begin in the 2018-19 school year. The board passed the boundary changes in the spring as a way to even out student populations at the high schools. Then it went into a public comment period: it wanted input from parents and students about the switch.

There are some exceptions to the new boundaries. It allows students currently attending Memorial to stay, and allows students with older siblings at Memorial to follow in their footsteps.

The change also alters the timeline for open-enrolled students to follow the boundary timeline; it's believed that students couldn't open-enroll at Memorial now and be grandfathered in. The district will provide transportation during the 3-year transition period for students affected at both schools.

“This is a conversation that has gone on for quite some time in our community and in our district,” said school board member Joe Luginbill. “This issue of inequities between the two high schools - and really the effort to balance things out - and make sure we are providing and equitable education to all students no matter what side of town they are on."

Board members agree the new boundary lines are in the best interest of the students and the community.