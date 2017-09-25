Chad Brieske hired as EC Memorial's Interim Boys Basketball Head Coach

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The head coaching vacancy at Eau Claire Memorial has officially been filled.

In an official statement, the Memorial Athletic Department announces today that Assistant Coach Chad Brieske has been hired as the Interim Head Coach for the Old Abes. Brieske served as Head Coach for Mondovi Boys Basketball for 11 years, the longest tenured basketball coach in school history, and led the Buffaloes to 4 Regional Finals appearances and one Regional Title. Brieske stepped down from his position as Mondovi's Head Coach last February, and initially said he didn't have any plans to coach in the future. Via twitter today, Brieske says that he "cannot express how grateful I am for the opportunity to serve the Eau Claire School District as the Memorial Boys Basketball Head Coach."

This comes after Greg Van Grunsven resigned from the position in mid-August. Van Grunsven has since been hired as the Head Coach at Bloomer High School.

(Eau Claire Memorial Athletic Department Press Release) -- Memorial High School is very pleased to announce the hiring of Chad Brieske as the Interim Head Boys Basketball Coach.

Chad comes to Memorial after serving as the Boys Head Coach at Mondovi for eleven years. He was the longest tenured boys basketball coach in school history and during his time he compiled an overall record of 142 – 116 and a conference record of 107 – 69.

Chad is a passionate coach who has embraced success. He finished in the top four in the Dunn – St. Croix ten out of eleven seasons. He has led his teams to four Regional Final Appearances and one Regional Title. In addition, in 2009 his team won the Dunn-St. Croix Conference Title. It also should be noted that he was named the Wisconsin Division 4 All – Star Head Coach in 2015.

Chad has an excellent background in basketball from being a teacher, player, and high school coach. Memorial looks to see continued success in the boys basketball program under Coach Brieske.