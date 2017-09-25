Bucks Host Media Day

Milwaukee (WQOW) -- The NBA season is just around the corner, and Preseason action starts next week. The Bucks are heading into this season with bigger expectations.

Milwaukee held their Media Day this afternoon. After cracking some jokes, All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed the media, and doubled down on his comments from early August about a run for the NBA's MVP award.

"At the end of the day, I've got to put the work in. As I said previously, I've got to do whatever it takes to help my team win," Giannis explains, "I feel like I'm a good player, I feel like I can help this team, and that puts pressure to me and puts pressure to all this team because you can't be the MVP without making your team win 50 plus games. You've got to be a winning team first before you become the MVP, so we've got to win."

If the Bucks are going to be successful, they will have to do it without star Forward Jabari Parker early on, who tore his ACL for the second time late last season. The plan is still for Parker to come back in February, but he's optimistic, considering how the knee feels during workouts

"I can do everything right now," Parker says, "It's just building that and making it repetitive and growing in that aspect."

Bucks open preseason play against the Mavericks in Dallas on Monday night.