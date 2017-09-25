Badgers head into Big Ten play rested

Madison (WQOW) -- Down in Madison, the Badgers are getting back to work after their bye week. Wisconsin hosts Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

The Badgers certainly put up some stats in their 3 wins, outscoring their opponents by a combined 100 points. But Wisconsin is happy to get some rest knowing that conference play will be much more physical.

"It feels nice getting a little week off to refresh," says senior tight end Troy Fumagalli, "I think we are all a little excited to get back out here the intensity will be ramped up. We are going into Big Ten play but from the stand point of preparation it's pretty much the same."

"It just gets more physical in my opinion. It makes it that much more fun," junior offensive lineman Michael Deiter explains, "We look forward to it, because that is our style of play. That's how we want to play so when Big Ten play starts you know its going to get more physical and more fun."

Badgers and Wildcats kick off Saturday at 11 a.m.