Adopt-A-Pet: Mikesch

Meet our Pet of the Day: Mikesch!

Mikesch is a 2-year-old gray and brown Tabby. He's already neutered and up to date on everything. He arrived as a stray over the summer. He it not de-clawed, so when he kneads you, he might grab you a bit, but that just means he likes you and trusts you.

If you're interested in Mikesch, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.