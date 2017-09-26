9/26: Protecting Your Personal Online Information

Eau Claire (R.W. Baird & Co.) -- Tuesday's Daybreak interview is all about the security steps you should take to protect your information online.

Data security breaches appear to be occurring more frequently than ever before. Equifax has revealed that hackers have compromised their system and had access to the private data of more than 143 million American consumers. Why are these breaches so frustrating?

Unfortunately when this type of data breach occurs, there was nothing a person could do to prevent it from happening. The key here is to protect yourself as quickly as possible after the fact.

What can you do if you suspect that your information may have been compromised?

Request a fraud alert be placed on your credit with Experian, TransUnion and Equifax. Potential lenders alerted to take additional steps before lending to you.

What about a credit freeze?

All three major credit agencies also offer a credit freeze service. This is effective, but comes with some significant tradeoffs.

Likely not going to be able to borrow while it's on.

Takes time to unfreeze it.

Sometimes there is a fee to remove the freeze.

What are some additional steps you can take to better protect yourself from any negative effects that could result from identity theft?

Enroll in a credit monitoring and identity theft protection service.

Monthly or annual fee

You are notified of unusual activity

Get a service that fixes the problem, not just reports it. $1 million restoration is common.

Fixing identity theft takes time and money.

If a person doesn't want to spend the money on a credit monitoring and identity theft protection service, what other options do they have?

All individuals are eligible for a free copy of their credit report by each of the 3 agencies every 12 months.

Review this report at least annually for unrecognizable or suspicious activity.

reports are available by going to www.annualcreditreport.com.

without an identity theft protection service, you may spend time & $ to fix it.

While there was nothing you could do to prevent this data breach, stay vigilant in using strong passcodes, updating your operating & anti-virus systems on your computer, and watch out for phishing scams.