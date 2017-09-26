9/26: Hike for the Homeless

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An event is set to benefit the Beacon House homeless shelter, and it's coming up this weekend.

The Hike for The Homeless Walk will be held on Saturday, September 30 at Phoenix Park. Participants will walk all or part of the 3 mile course.

The Need for Family Promise of Chippewa Valley:

Unfortunately, many families in the Eau Claire area don't have the luxury to sleep in their own beds, or have breakfast every morning. For these families, "home" is a car, tent, or the floor or couch of a friend. As a result of poor economy, the demand for Family Promise's services has increased.

Just in 2016:

38 families received shelter

51 adults received shelter

?78 children received shelter

6,329 nights of shelter were provided at Beacon House

7,240 volunteer hours were provided

18,092 meals were served

Beacon House is a permanent shelter in downtown Eau Claire established in 2001. Transitional housing was established in 2010. Each day of the year, volunteers provide meals and personal attention to those using the shelter.

