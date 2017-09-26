Biggest diamond in more than a century sells for $53M

(CNN) - The world's second biggest diamond finally has a buyer.
Canada's Lucara Diamond Corporation announced Monday that a luxury jeweler bought it for $53 million. It failed to sell at an auction last year.
The diamond, weighing more than 1,000 carats, was discovered two years ago in the African country of Botswana.
Experts said it is the biggest gem quality diamond found in more than 100 years.
