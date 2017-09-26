Biggest diamond in more than a century sells for $53M - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Biggest diamond in more than a century sells for $53M

Posted:

(CNN) - The world's second biggest diamond finally has a buyer.

Canada's Lucara Diamond Corporation announced Monday that a luxury jeweler bought it for $53 million. It failed to sell at an auction last year.

The diamond, weighing more than 1,000 carats, was discovered two years ago in the African country of Botswana.

Experts said it is the biggest gem quality diamond found in more than 100 years.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.