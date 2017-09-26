Barron County Sheriff's Department purchases $80K armored vehicle

Barron County (WQOW) - Some area sheriff's departments are tightening their grip on safety with armored vehicles.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department recently replaced its armored vehicle, the PeaceKeeper, with the BearCat vehicle, which deputies said will be able to withstand high powered rifle round blasts.

On Tuesday, News 18 spoke with Barron County Captain Ronald Baures, who said the department purchased the BearCat from the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department for $80,000.

According to a press release, the Barron County Sheriff's Department will give the PeaceKeeper to the Rusk County Sheriff's Department, which currently does not have an armored vehicle.

Since 2015, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the Barron County Emergency Response Team has responded to 19 "high level critical incidents" in Barron, Rusk, Polk and Eau Claire counties; there were 10 incidents in 2015, 8 incidents in 2016 and 1 incident so far in 2017.