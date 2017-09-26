Sex offender to be released in Eau Claire Oct. 3

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police said a sex offender will be released from prison into the Eau Claire community on Oct. 3, 2017.
Eau Claire police said Gerald Glasel will temporarily reside on the 100 block of Randall Street in Eau Claire, and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections will monitor him.
According to a news release, Glasel was convicted on November 14, 2003 in Eau Claire County of third degree sexual assault. Glasel was released from prison several times on other convictions and rules violations after being released from his original conviction in 2005.
The DOC said Glasel's conditions of release include:
