Sex offender to be released in Eau Claire Oct. 3 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Sex offender to be released in Eau Claire Oct. 3

Posted:
Courtesy: Eau Claire Police Department Courtesy: Eau Claire Police Department

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police said a sex offender will be released from prison into the Eau Claire community on Oct. 3, 2017.

Eau Claire police said Gerald Glasel will temporarily reside on the 100 block of Randall Street in Eau Claire, and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections will monitor him.

According to a news release, Glasel was convicted on November 14, 2003 in Eau Claire County of third degree sexual assault. Glasel was released from prison several times on other convictions and rules violations after being released from his original conviction in 2005.

The DOC said Glasel's conditions of release include:

  • Sex offender registrant
  • Comply with all sex offender registrant rules
  • Discretionary GPS monitoring
  • No contact with juveniles
  • No use of alcohol or entering taverns
  • Only allowed to leave residence between the hours of 8:00am and 5:00pm Monday - Friday, 8:00am and 12:00pm Saturday and Sunday

RELATED: Sex offender released in Eau Claire on Sept. 26, 2017

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.