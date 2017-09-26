US sexually-transmitted diseases hit another high

Authorities say 1 person is dead and at least seven victims are being treated for injuries after a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the Nashville neighborhood in Antioch

President Donald Trump says his objection to NFL players protesting during the national anthem has nothing do with race, instead it has to do with "respect for our country and respect for our flag."

Trump: Objection to protests "has nothing to do with race"

President Donald Trump says his objection to NFL players protesting during the national anthem has nothing do with race, instead it has to do with "respect for our country and respect for our flag."

Trump: Objection to protests "has nothing to do with race"

US researchers about to recruit 1 million people to study how genes, environments and lifestyles interact, bid to end cookie-cutter care

North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country

North Korea says Trump has 'declared war' on his country

Jennifer Lopez has pledged $1 million toward hurricane relief efforts in her family's native Puerto Rico

Conservative Sen. Rand Paul remains opposed to the newly revised Republican bill repealing the Obama health care law

The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona Cardinals

It's more difficult than ever to map the supply chains of Ivanka Trump's brand, raising questions about who her company is doing business with in China

The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona Cardinals

NASA's asteroid-chasing spacecraft, Osiris-Rex, swings by Earth on Friday on its way to a space rock.

NASA's asteroid chaser swings by Earth on way to space rock

Twitter is citing "newsworthiness" and the public interest as reasons why it didn't remove President Donald Trump's declaration in a tweet that North Korean leaders may not "be around much longer.".

Supermarkets are gradually re-opening in the hurricane-ravaged San Juan capital but the situation is far from normal and customers are going home disappointed.

Puerto Rico emerges from storm; water and some food scarce

SEC chairman may face tough hearing in front of Congress after agency's disclosure that it also was victim of a hack.

US Senators grill SEC chair on disclosure of data breach

Former New York state Senate leader Dean Skelos has been granted a new trial in his corruption case.

Ex-NY Senate leader Skelos gets new trial in corruption case

Philadelphia to recognize little-known black activist as American patriot with memorial at historic City Hall.

U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and firebrand jurist Roy Moore face off in Alabama's GOP primary where President Donald Trump _ and who is better to support him _ has taken center stage.

Trump and former adviser loom large in Alabama Senate race

Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.

A full federal appeals court will consider arguments over whether a Wisconsin inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" documentary deserves to go free.

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Health officials are reporting another record increase in infections from three sexually transmitted diseases.

More than 2 million new cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis were reported in the United States last year -- the most ever.

The diseases are treatable with antibiotics.

Rates for all three have been rising for several years. Health officials have said better testing and diagnosis have helped increased detection of cases, but also that treatment and prevention programs have been hurt by budget cuts.

Chlamydia is the most common, with nearly 1.6 million cases reported last year. About 470,000 gonorrhea cases were reported, and 28,000 cases of the most contagious forms of syphilis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the numbers Tuesday.