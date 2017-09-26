Eau Claire woman sentenced to prison on meth charge

Madison (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman was recently sentenced to prison on a drug charge.

Hope Kissinger, 35, of Eau Claire, was sentenced on Sept. 18, 2017 to two years in prison for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute; the term is to be followed by three years of supervised release.

According to a release, Kissinger pleaded guilty to the drug offense in mid-July. On Nov. 9, 2016, authorities said Kissinger purchased about three ounces of methamphetamine from Michael and William Marks, who are both cousins. A day after, Kissinger sold one ounce of meth to an undercover police officer. She told the officer she stayed in the "game" to make money and that she liked the "thrill" of dealing drugs.

Authorities said William Marks is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 27, 2017 and Michael Marks is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 11, 2017.