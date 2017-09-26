Construction of border wall prototypes begins in San Diego

Authorities say 1 person is dead and at least seven victims are being treated for injuries after a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the Nashville neighborhood in Antioch

President Donald Trump says his objection to NFL players protesting during the national anthem has nothing do with race, instead it has to do with "respect for our country and respect for our flag."

Trump: Objection to protests "has nothing to do with race"

President Donald Trump says his objection to NFL players protesting during the national anthem has nothing do with race, instead it has to do with "respect for our country and respect for our flag."

Trump: Objection to protests "has nothing to do with race"

US researchers about to recruit 1 million people to study how genes, environments and lifestyles interact, bid to end cookie-cutter care

North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country

The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona Cardinals

It's more difficult than ever to map the supply chains of Ivanka Trump's brand, raising questions about who her company is doing business with in China

The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona Cardinals

Twitter is citing "newsworthiness" and the public interest as reasons why it didn't remove President Donald Trump's declaration in a tweet that North Korean leaders may not "be around much longer.".

Supermarkets are gradually re-opening in the hurricane-ravaged San Juan capital but the situation is far from normal and customers are going home disappointed.

SEC chairman may face tough hearing in front of Congress after agency's disclosure that it also was victim of a hack.

Nevada's parole board says it didn't consider O.J. Simpson's 1989 conviction for misdemeanor spousal abuse when it granted him parole in July because it wasn't listed in the federal clearinghouse of FBI data on his criminal history.

U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and firebrand jurist Roy Moore face off in Alabama's GOP primary where President Donald Trump _ and who is better to support him _ has taken center stage.

Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.

Immigrants' advocates have filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security with what it calls the inhumane treatment of pregnant women being held in custody.

A full federal appeals court will consider arguments over whether a Wisconsin inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" documentary deserves to go free.

North Carolina's Outer Banks are bracing for the effects of Hurricane Maria, even though the storm is expected to pass the state at least 150 miles offshore.

Hurricane Maria weakened slightly Tuesday as it moved northward in the Atlantic off the coast of the Carolinas, where authorities had ordered visitors to leave North Carolina's Outer Banks.

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The federal government said Tuesday that contractors began building eight prototypes of President Donald Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico, hitting a milestone toward a key campaign pledge.

Construction in San Diego began three months behind schedule after those who didn't win contracts protested. The building process will last about 30 days, Customs and Border Protection said.

The agency may pick several winners, or none. It said in a news release that the prototypes "will inform future design standards which will likely continue to evolve to meet the U.S. Border Patrol's requirements."

Each prototype will be up to 30 feet high (9 meters high) and 30 feet long. Bidding documents say four of the prototypes are to be solid concrete and four are to be made of "other materials."

Trump said Friday that the wall should be see-through, appearing to cast doubt on the concrete designs.

The administration faces several federal lawsuits in San Diego that seek to block the prototypes and plans to replace existing barriers in California. A complaint filed last week by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, largely mirrors two others by environmental advocacy groups that allege the administration overstepped its authority to speed up construction of the wall.

At issue is a 2005 law that gave the Homeland Security secretary broad powers to waive dozens of laws for border barriers, including the National Environmental Policy Act, Clean Air Act and Endangered Species Act. The lawsuits say that authority has expired.

The administration has not commented directly on the lawsuits but it has issued two waivers since August, the first since 2008, on grounds of national security. Both waivers are in California, including one that covers the site of prototype construction.

Funding to extend the wall beyond its distance of 654 miles (1,046 kilometers) is in doubt. Democrats have balked at Trump's $1.6 billion request to replace 14 miles (22 kilometers) in San Diego and build 60 miles (96 kilometers) in Texas' Rio Grande Valley, the busiest corridor for illegal crossings.

Caddell Construction Co. of Montgomery, Alabama, and W.G. Yates & Sons Construction Co. of Philadelphia, Mississippi, were awarded contracts to build one wall of concrete and one of other materials.

Other contracts for concrete prototypes went to Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. of Tempe, Arizona, and Texas Sterling Construction Co. of Houston. Contracts for prototypes of other materials were awarded to KWR Construction Inc. of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and ELTA North America Inc. of Annapolis Junction, Maryland.

