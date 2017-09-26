Eau Claire students visit area businesses as part of "Life Without Limits" adult transitions program

An amazing race was held Tuesday, but not the kind you were thinking of. The race helped students with disabilities learn about life after school.

Students from the Eau Claire Area School District's Life Without Limits adult transitions program, along with students from Eau Claire Memorial and North high schools, divided into groups and visited over 100 area businesses. The program's goal is to connect young adults with disabilities to community resources, employment, leisure activities and learn about life skills.

News 18 caught up with a group touring Eau Claire Arcade and Games, where students were able to ask the owners questions.

"You learn a lot of things, you know, for a job. You need confidence and the specific skill set to match the job," said Hunter Rustsd, a Life Without Limits student.

"It kind of raises awareness to other businesses that you know that our students, they can be very good workers and many times, can do the job just as well, it not better just in a different way," said Karen Weld, program coordinator of Life Without Limits.

Students in the program have met their graduation requirements but haven't received their diploma yet. This is the first year of the event.