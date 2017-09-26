Future electric tram may come to Altoona River Prairie

A growing Altoona development may have a new way of transportation if the city council gives it the green light on Thursday during its city council meeting.

River Prairie would buy a small electric tram from Go-Riteway. The tram would make it easier to get around the large development, which includes both indoor and outdoor attractions. The electric tram would cost the city $14,000 and fit 10 people at a time.

The idea behind the tram is to help boost tourism and future events at River Prairie.

"The tram would be used for transporting people for things like large concerts if we have remote parking from the hotel to the River Prairie Center to some of the remote wedding venues in the park and also for doing tours of the park when it's completed," said Mike Golat, the city administrator for Altoona.

If city council agrees to the idea, they would purchase the electronic tram immediately.