Chippewa Falls girl hooked on her Gameboy after video goes viral

On Monday, News 18 received word of a Chippewa Falls 2-year-old girl who got confused while she was trying to use her dad's 1990's yellow Gameboy like a cell phone touchscreen.

On Monday evening, the Cohoon family's video was the number three trending video on Youtube; the video now has more than 2.3 million views!

Chris Cohoon, Beatrix's father, told News 18 he's always taking pictures of his kids because they are so cute. He happened to take a video of Beatrix playing with the Gameboy, posted it to Reddit, and suddenly, Beatrix was an internet sensation.

"We are always taking videos and pictures of our kids, we thought this one was cute, we uploaded it to Reddit and bam! This kind of all just happened," Cohoon said.

The little girl, now known as 'Gameboy Girl', hasn't been able to put the Gameboy down since Saturday when Chris filmed the video.