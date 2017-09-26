Eau Claire health officials: Infant deaths across Wisconsin lead to co-sleeping warnings

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Between 2013 and 2014, 218 infants died across Wisconsin from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). More than half of those happened after the child shared a bed with an adult.

Over the weekend, two Milwaukee babies died from the same thing. Health officials in Eau Claire are trying to put co-sleeping to bed.

Co-sleeping is when infants sleep with one or two parents. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department said over the last couple of years, there have been a few babies in the county that died from SIDS, and while the number may be small, many could have been prevented.

Health officials said it's safer to share a room with your baby, rather than a bed, if you want them close. Even when they start to cry, officials said bringing them into your bed is not the answer.

"Just think, if you start co-sleeping with your baby, if you started just bringing the baby into bed with you, and of course is content and stops crying, what a relief that would be for the parent. And if they think it's all fine and it's safe, that baby is going to get used to that and want that. So, it will have even a harder time the next time that you try to put the baby alone in their crib," said Denise Wirth, with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

Officials said the safest way for infants to sleep is on their backs on a hard surface without any toys, pillows or blankets.

The health department website has a number of other resources to educate parents and to provide sleeping materials for those in need.

