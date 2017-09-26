Harvest of Hope raises money for Hope Gospel Mission

Eau Claire (WQOW) - While some are gearing up for a fall harvest, hundreds gathered Tuesday for a harvest of hope.

Almost 400 people spent their evening dining in and giving back to Hope Gospel Mission Tuesday for the annual Harvest of Hope fundraiser. Along with dinner, the crowd heard from former mission residents who are now succeeding and sharing their journies.

Organizers said they hope to raise up to $100,000 through the Harvest of Hope, money which they said helps those in need right in the Chippewa Valley.

"We use it to fund our programs, for the men and women that come in to our programs, for schooling, for job search, for job training, to be able to help all of the physical needs and the medical needs that they have actually, might be day to day Then we give them resources in the community to connect them for their long term needs," said Sandi Polzin, Executive Director of Hope Gospel Mission.

Hope Gospel has two new facilities in the works, one for men and one for women and children. The city plan commission is expected to vote on rezoning a lot for the new women and children's facility next week.