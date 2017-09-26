Micon owners still hope to reopen drive-in theater

Next month marks two years since the Gemini Drive-In Theater closed, but the owners say they still hope to bring it back someday.

The theater closed in October 2015 after the 40-acre site west of Eau Claire was sold to Eau Claire Co-op Oil.

Micon Cinemas general manager Dan Olson says they still have a passion for outdoor theaters, and haven't given up hope of reopening at a new location. He says they still have all of the equipment from the Gemini, but the tough part is finding an affordable site not too far from Eau Claire - although he's sure he'll find one.