Man steals Wisconsin woman's motorcycle, leaves behind stolen dog

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- A Mazomanie woman simply trying to sell a motorcycle gets caught up in a crime spree spanning several states.

On Monday afternoon, Amber Brings says a man showed up in her driveway interested in her 2008 blue R6 Yamaha that was up for sale.

"We put the bike up for sale a couple weeks ago," said Brings.

The man then asked her if he could take it around the block for a test drive.

"Nothing was wrong, he asked to wear a helmet cause he has three bikes and never rides without it which is totally fine," Brings said, from there on he left her driveway and never returned, leaving behind a Pontiac G6 with a great dane puppy inside. "It got to be about 20 minutes later and I had taken the dog out of the car at this time because he was super hot."

After 45 minutes since the man left her driveway, Brings called the police to report her bike stolen.

Once police got to her home, she says they found a piece of paper in the backseat of the car that helped them discover the car has also been stolen from the man's girlfriend from another state. The car also had stolen plates.

Later on, Brings discovered on Facebook that the puppy had been stolen from a man's front yard in central Illinois.

"Completely bizarre to have a guy steal four different things, from four different states and end up in my driveway," said Brings.

The puppy, whose name is Blue, is owned by Michael McClure who has been reunited with his dog several days after he was stolen.

"I'm really excited and when I see him I'm probably going to cry," McClure told 27 News on his way to Mazomanie. "I'm excited, I've been smiling a lot, I'm still kind of angry and I'd like to get a hold of the guy who took him. Hopefully, they catch him."

As police continue their investigation, Brings says if she ever gets her bike back she'll be selling it with caution.

"[I'll ask for] cash in hand only, and then we'll discuss after you give me your cash if you can take it for a ride," Brings said.

According to Brings, the man is about 5'6'' with black hair and was last seen wearing baggy jeans, brown boots, and a bright yellow helmet.

She asks anyone who sees the bike to call 911 immediately.