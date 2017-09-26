Dept. of Homeland Security can't prove claim of Russian hack in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- A bizarre turn of events involving the State of Wisconsin and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) unfolded in real time at Tuesday's Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) meeting.

Last Thursday, DHS officials announced Wisconsin was one of 21 states subject to attempted Russian hacks of their voter registration systems in October 2016.

But when state elections and information technology officials looked into those claims, things didn't add up.



"My assumption is that the Department of Homeland Security has a factual basis for their claim, that they let Wisconsin know about the Russians," said WEC Chair Mark Thomsen.

But the state's chief and deputy chief information officers told Chair Thomsen there is simply nothing to that DHS claim.

Deputy CIO Herb Thompson said the Wisconsin Division of Enterprise Technology (DET), which handles cybersecurity for the state, routinely sees attempted scans of their systems.

Thompson said scans equate to an electronic attempt to open a door and get inside, all of which have been unsuccessful.

"These scans that we're getting were not attributed to the Russian government so, we're at a loss," said Thompson, in regards to what DHS is claiming.

Mike Haas, the WEC administrator, said he asked DHS officials last Friday for proof Russians attempted to hack the the State Voter Registration System (SVRS).

DHS responded with an email Monday afternoon.

"There was nothing in that email that indicates that the activity they are concerned about is being created or caused by Russian actors," said Haas.

Then, at 10:58 a.m., just as commissioners took a brief break from their meeting, a DHS official sent another email to Haas.

Juan Figueroa, lead for the DHS Election Infrastructure Sector Specific Agency Team, acknowledged they had identified an attempted intrusion, but not on the WEC website or the SVRS. Instead, Figueroa said it was on a server at the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.



Wisconsin Chief Information Officer David Cagigal said his people recognized that failed attempt when in happened in July of 2016, not in October 2016.

"Either someone was right on Friday, and this memo today is a cover-up, or they were wrong on Friday and we deserve an apology," said Thomsen.

While answers on what happened with DHS may not come for quite some time, WEC staffers are already working on a plan for election security going forward.

They hope to have it in place by January, for use during the 2018 elections.