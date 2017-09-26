Eau Claire City Council approves five-bay fire station

Tuesday, the City of Eau Claire decided that building a five-bay fire station would be of greater value to the community than a three-bay station.

Last week the city received bids, 92 in all, for construction of a new Fire Station 10. What was not known was how many bays that fire house would hold. Tuesday afternoon, the council voted unanimously to build the five-bay fire station instead of three.

The station should cost about $2.8 million, $300,000 more than the smaller station option. The city said the added square footage will make for a safer Eau Claire.

“Five bays will help as is relates to storing equipment, and having the ability to keep all this equipment indoors during both summer and winter months. Not all of it will be used every day, but we need to keep this equipment ready on a moment's notice so when we do need it, it's ready to go out the door,” Chief Chris Bell with the Eau Claire Fire Dept. told News 18.

The new station will also bring some much needed amenities according to the department, such as women's bathrooms, and private bedrooms.

City council also gave the fire department the go-ahead to apply for a grant that would allow them to purchase eight emergency medical service bags, that would of cost over $3,000 each.