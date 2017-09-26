AP HS Football Poll - 9/26/17

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division
School Record Points Last Week
1. Kimberly (11) 6-0 119 1
2. Franklin (1) 6-0 103 2
3. Waunakee - 6-0 95 3
4. Sun Prairie - 6-0 79 4
5. Brookfield Central - 6-0 73 5
6. Fond du Lac - 5-1 53 6
7. Waukesha West - 6-0 44 7
8. Brookfield East - 6-0 34 8
9. Monona Grove - 6-0 26 9
10. Menomonie - 6-0 11 10
Others receiving votes: Bay Port 9. Appleton North 6. Racine Horlick 5. Eau Claire Memorial 2. Stoughton 1.
Medium Division
School Record Points Last Week
1. Lodi (9) 6-0 114 2
2. St. Croix Central - 6-0 100 3
3. Green Bay Notre Dame - 5-1 85 1
4. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (1) 5-1 82 4
5. Amherst (1) 5-1 74 5
6. Racine St. Catherine's (1) 6-0 66 T6
7. Mount Horeb7Barneveld - 5-1 41 8
8. Kewaskum - 6-0 36 9
9. Lake Mills - 5-1 22 10
10. Rice Lake - 5-1 15 T6
Others receiving votes: West De Pere 8. Wrightstown 5. Berlin 3. Bloomer 3. Clinton 3. Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 2. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.
Small Division
School Record Points Last Week
1. Fond du Lac Springs (11) 6-0 110 1
2. Edgar - 6-0 96 2
3. Bangor - 6-0 87 3
4. Stanley-Boyd - 6-0 70 T4
5. Black Hawk - 6-0 69 T4
6. Grantsburg - 6-0 51 6
7. Wild Rose - 6-0 41 7
8. Lake Country Lutheran - 6-0 28 8
9. Iola-Scandinavia - 5-1 23 9
10. Markesan - 5-1 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Eau Claire Regis 7. Fall River 7. Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 4. Stratford 2. Pittsville 1. Horicon/Hustisford 1.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.