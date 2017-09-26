AP HS Football Poll - 9/26/17 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

AP HS Football Poll - 9/26/17

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
   Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
                                           
Large Division
School                                                  Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Kimberly                          (11)      6-0          119          1                 
2.  Franklin                          (1)        6-0          103          2                 
3.  Waunakee                            -          6-0          95            3                 
4.  Sun  Prairie                      -          6-0          79            4                 
5.  Brookfield  Central        -          6-0          73            5                 
6.  Fond  du  Lac                      -          5-1          53            6                 
7.  Waukesha  West                  -          6-0          44            7                 
8.  Brookfield  East              -          6-0          34            8                 
9.  Monona  Grove                    -          6-0          26            9                 
10.  Menomonie                        -          6-0          11            10               
   Others receiving votes: Bay Port 9. Appleton North 6. Racine Horlick 5. Eau Claire Memorial 2. Stoughton 1.
                                                           
Medium Division
School                                                                Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Lodi                                                  (9)      6-0          114          2                 
2.  St.  Croix  Central                          -        6-0          100          3                 
3.  Green  Bay  Notre  Dame                    -        5-1          85            1                 
4.  Waukesha  Catholic  Memorial      (1)      5-1          82            4                 
5.  Amherst                                            (1)      5-1          74            5                 
6.  Racine  St.  Catherine's              (1)      6-0          66            T6               
7.  Mount  Horeb7Barneveld                    -        5-1          41            8                 
8.  Kewaskum                                            -        6-0          36            9                 
9.  Lake  Mills                                        -        5-1          22            10               
10.  Rice  Lake                                        -        5-1          15            T6               
   Others receiving votes: West De Pere 8. Wrightstown 5. Berlin 3. Bloomer 3. Clinton 3. Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 2. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.
                                                 
Small Division
School                                                        Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Fond  du  Lac  Springs          (11)      6-0          110          1                 
2.  Edgar                                        -          6-0          96            2                 
3.  Bangor                                      -          6-0          87            3                 
4.  Stanley-Boyd                          -          6-0          70            T4               
5.  Black  Hawk                              -          6-0          69            T4               
6.  Grantsburg                              -          6-0          51            6                 
7.  Wild  Rose                                -          6-0          41            7                 
8.  Lake  Country  Lutheran        -          6-0          28            8                 
9.  Iola-Scandinavia                  -          5-1          23            9                 
10.  Markesan                                -          5-1          8              NR               
   Others receiving votes: Eau Claire Regis 7. Fall River 7. Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 4. Stratford 2. Pittsville 1. Horicon/Hustisford 1.

