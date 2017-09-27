Adopt-A-Pet: Brooks

Meet our Pet of the Day: Brooks!

Brooks is only four months old. He's a Lab Terrier mix. He came up to the shelter from Texas. He's already neutered and up to date on vaccinations. He's in great shape, very healthy, loves to play all those kinds of things. He does have a couple of bumps on his head, but that just from the kennel ride up, so no big deal, he'll heal up fast. He has so many years ahead of him.

If you're interested in Brooks, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.