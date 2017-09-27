MUST SEE: Couple gets married at Costco

(WQOW) -- One Australian couple loves Costco so much, they decided to tie the knot there.
No joke! The couple from Sydney held their wedding in front of the superstore, pledging their love in front of the tire center with friends and family watching, along with hundreds of shoppers. Costco even catered the wedding with hot dogs, pizza and unlimited fountain drinks.
