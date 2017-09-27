9/27: Free Community Foot and Nail Clinic

Eau Claire (UWEC Continuing Education) -- A free community clinic is coming up in a couple weeks, and Daybreak has the details you need ahead of the event.

The Free Community Foot and Nail Clinic is set for Wednesday, October 18, Thursday, October 18 and Friday, October 20.

Nurses from across the region and the country are coming to Eau Claire to learn foot and nail care. They will be providing free care for community members at Grace Lutheran Church from 7:30 am-4:30 pm on these days.

Registration for the clinic opens on Monday, October 2 at 8:00 a.m. Community members can call UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education at (715) 836-3636 to sign up for an appointment.