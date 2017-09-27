Military sexual trauma largest internal threat to service members

La Crosse (WXOW) -- The Wisconsin Conference on Veterans Issues kicked off Tuesday at the La Crosse center with the day's schedule of events geared towards women veterans' issues. One presentation in particular shined a light on what presenters say is the number one threat to American military members.

"It's a topic that's filled with stigma, shame, blame," said Dr. Kimberly Kick, a psychologist, clinical social worker and one of the presenters.

Military sexual trauma (or MST) is defined as rape, assault or unwanted sexual advances. In 2014, the Department of Veteran Affairs found that of service members using VA care, 1 out of 4 women reported MST as well as 1 out of 100 men, but that last number may be higher in actuality.

"Those are best guess estimates," said Dr. Kick. "And if you talk about men, 'Wow, I'm a guy... if I say I was sexually assaulted while serving, what does that mean?'"

Much more go unreported for fears of repercussions, disbelief or possible loss of trust among those who are sworn to protect each other.

"This is my battle buddy, this is my brother in arms," said Lt. Col. Jennifer Bantner of the US Army Reserves. "I'm never going to leave this guy down, and now this is the person that is attacking me and causing me this, so there's a lot more of that going on in the background as well."

Victims of MST are 9 times more likely to develop post traumatic stress disorder and turn to coping mechanisms like alcohol and drugs. Work is being done to provide more care and resources for victims and the military has taken steps to better address these issues in recent years.

"As more and more people start coming out and supporting each other and getting out there with us, that's the light at the end of the tunnel," Dr. Kick said. "It doesn't crush people or ruin them, they do rise up and they can move forward and there are services and help."

It's an uphill battle, but Dr. Kick and Lt. Col. Bantner say change for the better can happen.

According to their presentation, 80% of those accused of perpetrating an unwanted sexual advance are discharged with honors, while 90% of MST victims end up involuntarily discharged. They argue that the symptoms of that trauma make it much more difficult to do their jobs effectively and are discharged as a result.

The majority of MST cases have been reported by enlisted young women under the age of 24.