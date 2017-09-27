UPDATE: Township crews believe house fire on Mitchell Road cause - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

UPDATE: Township crews believe house fire on Mitchell Road caused by electrical issue

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
By Clint Berge, Reporter
Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Crews responded to a house fire on Mitchell Road off of Highway 37 in Eau Claire County.

Fire officials told News 18 they believe the house fire may have started in the area near the electrical box. They said the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire, but there were three dogs inside but got out safely.

No injuries were reported.

News 18 spoke with the homeowners' children, who do not live at the property. Racheal Ulberg and Mason Ulberg said their parents are "pretty shaken up".

The incident remains under investigation.

Posted Sept. 27, 2017 at 9:34 a.m.:

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Crews are on scene at a property on Mitchell Road for a report of a fire.

News 18 has a reporter on scene, who said Township Fire crews are on scene at a property located on the corner of Mitchell Road and Highway 37. Our reporter said crews have blocked off traffic in the area. 

This is a developing story. News 18 will bring you more information on-air and online as it becomes available.

