Eau Claire Texas Roadhouse to donate 100% of profits to those impacted by recent hurricanes

Eau Claire (WQOW) – 100 percent of the profits made at Texas Roadhouse on Wednesday will help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

Over 500 Texas Roadhouse locations across the nation, including 13 in Wisconsin, as well as one in Eau Claire, are participating in the fundraiser.

The franchise hopes to raise over $300,000 by the end of the day on Wednesday, and staff at the Eau Claire location are happy to be a part of the relief effort.

“A lot of people know a lot of people down there, have a lot of family down there,” said Jeanie Goldsmith, service manager at Texas Roadhouse in Eau Claire. “There's summer homes down there. We like to visit down there, you know, and if anything were to happen to us up here, you know, they would do the same for us, so we just really want to make sure that we give our help to them.”

Wednesday's profits will be given to the American Red Cross and other organizations, which will then distribute what's needed to those affected. If those who are interested in participating can't dine in, they can always order food to-go instead. The Texas Roadhouse located off of Keystone Crossing in Eau Claire is open Wednesday 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

This isn't the only way the Texas Roadhouse franchise has helped out in the aftermath of the recent storms. They've also provided more than 50,000 meals to shelters and first responders.