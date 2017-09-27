DNR confirms cougar sighting on two trail cameras in Clark, Marathon counties

Trail cam photo of a cougar seen in Marathon County on Sept. 3, 2017. Courtesy: Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources biologists have confirmed sightings of a cougar in central Wisconsin.

The DNR received a video and photo of a single cougar captured on two separate trail cameras in Clark and Marathon counties.

DNR officials said the Clark County video was captured in early August south of Neillsville. The photo was captured in Marathon County, east of Marathon City in early September. They conducted site visits at both locations to verify the sightings.

Biologists said they have been unable to verify a third sighting that reportedly happened in Waupaca County in early September. They said it is unknown whether the photos are of the same cougar, but given the timing and distance that it is a possibility.

The DNR said the last confirmed cougar sighting in Wisconsin happened in July 2015. No cougar sightings were confirmed in Wisconsin 2016.

Officials said genetic evidence suggests cougars spotted in Wisconsin are male cougars dispersing from a breeding population in the western U.S. They said there is currently no evidence that cougars are breeding in Wisconsin.

Cougars are a protected species in Wisconsin, and the DNR said hunting is not allowed. The DNR said cougars are not considered a threat to public safety. In the event you are confronted by a cougar, they said you should face the animal and spread your arms and open your coat or jacket to appear larger. You should also make noise and throw rocks or sticks.

To report a cougar sighting, you can fill out a mammal observation report online.