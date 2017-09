Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - An unoccupied boat near the NSP Dam in Chippewa Falls had several concerned citizens calling local police.

On Wednesday, around 10 a.m., the Chippewa Falls Police Department said it received several phone calls from people about an unoccupied boat near the dam.

News 18 spoke with Investigator Drew Zehm, who said the boat belongs to Xcel Energy and was being used for completing maintenance. Zehm said there is no need for concern in regards to the sighting.