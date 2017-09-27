Chippewa Co. Drug Court celebrates 10 years, graduate shares his success

Chippewa County (WQOW) - It is a milestone year for the Chippewa County Drug Court program; not only because it is celebrating 10 years, but because of the dozens of families that have been turned around thanks to the support.



Jake Sweeney, of Chippewa Falls, has been there. Meth, heroin, you name it, he's done it.



"Whatever I could use to keep numb," Sweeney said. The numbness was all he could rely on, to keep himself feeling like life was actually okay.



"Fake it till you make it, and I faked it until I realized I liked who I was faking to be, and that's who I was and not this dark, depressed soul," he said.



Turns out, Sweeney isn't alone. So far in 2017, 36 people have graduated Chippewa County Drug Court. Now, 10 years in, the program is as busy as ever helping drug addicts get back to normalcy.



"Treatment courts actually help people, and we can't arrest our way out of the drug problem," said former Chippewa County Judge and Drug Court founder, Roderick Cameron. "It doesn't solve the problem. It just warehouses it."



The program teaches convicted drug users how to stay sober, by having them participate in weekly court sessions, meetings and job training skills, all to help them get out of jail, stay sober and get back on track.



"If we can get people to become sober, they don't come back to court," Cameron added.



"About my six months of being clean, I found out it was looking my kid in it's eyes," Sweeney said. "I tell a lot of people that, there's not a feeling like it. Seeing my family smile at me, or laugh at me, and before my brain was like always leaking out of my ears, they didn't get my sense of humor, but now they see me and who I am."



News 18's Clint Berge asked, "So, what do you feel like today versus how you felt when you were going through all of that and you look back?"



"One million dollars," Sweeney replied. "That's the only way I can describe it. I used to hate even getting up and functioning. Usually I got up, took off and got high right away so I didn't have to feel anything, and now it just feels great."



It's a 10 year celebration for a program with proven success. "It probably wasn't for that (the Chippewa County Drug Court), I'd probably be dead today," Sweeney said.



To commemorate the past 10 years, there will be a celebration Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Heyde Center in Chippewa Falls from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., including success stories from graduates and speeches from the founders of the program.