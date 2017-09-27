DNR: Chronic wasting disease sampling in place for Eau Claire, Clark, Jackson counties

Eau Claire (WQOW) - DNR officials are once again collecting deer heads for chronic wasting disease surveillance testing.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said testing will take place during the 2017 archery, crossbow and gun hunting seasons.

They are asking hunters, who harvest an adult deer in Eau Claire, Clark or Jackson counties, to submit a sample from the deer for CWD testing.

The DNR reported in June 2015 when a captive white-tailed deer tested positive for CWD on a breeding facility in Eau Claire County. Earlier that year, two deer that escaped from the breeding facility were shot in fall of 2015 and tested positive for the disease.

Officials said taxidermists and stations will collect deer heads for testing; those who harvest a deer within the 10-mile radius of the three counties should remove the head with at least three-inches of the neck attached. CWD testing is free of charge to the hunter; anyone submitting a head for testing will receive the results in two to three weeks.

Head samples can be dropped off at:

Mike's Star Market - 2238 Heimstead Road, Eau Claire (715-552-3842);

The Woodland - S5340 State Road 27, Augusta (715-286-2112);

Phineas Borntrager (Mon-Sat 8 a.m.-6 p.m., closed Sunday) - S12570 County Hwy M, Augusta;

Ernie's Rock Dam Saloon (DNR 24-hour self-service kiosk) - N8669 Butler Road, Willard (715-267-6539);

Cenex C-Store (DNR 24-hour self-service kiosk) - 13007 US Highway 10, Fairchild (715-334-5901);

Eau Claire DNR Service Center (24-hour self-service kiosk) - 1300 W. Clairemont Avenue, Eau Claire (715-839-3771 or 715-839-3838);

Augusta DNR Ranger Station (24-hour self-service kiosk) - 550 Industrial Drive, Augusta (715-286-4340)

Lymph node samples can be taken at:

Hixton Ridge Taxidermy - W12643 Charcoal Road, Hixton (715-299-5410);

Falls Meat Services - 13212 Main St., Pigeon Falls (715-983-2211)

DNR officials said if you see a deer that appears to be sick or acting abnormally, report it to the DNR: