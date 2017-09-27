Food prices increase slightly in Wisconsin

Your trip to the grocery store for staple items may end up with a more expensive receipt at the check out.

According to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau's Marketbasket Survey, the cost of basic groceries are slightly on the rise.

The quarterly survey compares and contrasts 16 common food items. The average receipt totaled at $49.66 for the 16 items.

Favorite food products, like bacon and oat cereals, have gone up in price the most. The average cost of a pound of bacon in 2016 was $4.22. In 2017, a slab of the popular breakfast meat averages around $4.81, a 14 percent increase from 2016.

"We had eight items on our survey go up in price, and obviously eight decreased in price. The number one item that went up in price was a pound of bacon, and that makes a lot of sense because bacon is a trendy food item," said Amy Eckelberg, a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau.

Chicken breast, bagged salads and gallons of milk have gone down in price within the past year, according to the survey.

Sirloin tip roast also had a notable decrease in price, lowering nearly 10 percent per pound with a price drop from $5.29 to $4.77.

Grocery store experts said the best way to save during your weekly grocery haul is to check out the advertisements and coupons.

Shopping in-season produce can also save you a few cents. "Look for things that are in season. So for example, we just had sweet corn that was in season, so you can stock up on that when it's lower priced because there's a surplus, and put some in the freezer for later this winter," Eckelberg said.

Even with some basics becoming more expensive, we're lucky to be cheeseheads. The average receipt from a Wisconsin grocery store is 2.9 percent lower than the national average because of the variety of local produce we have.

"As far as food trends go we are always going to see fluxes in that what goes up usually goes down at some point and vice versa. You can either wait it out and wait for your favorite food item to come back down in price, otherwise just shop those deals," Eckelberg said.

Eckleberg said the quarterly Marketbasket Survey trends usually change due to farm prices, weather and retail food marketing.