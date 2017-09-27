Eau Claire City-County Health Department seeks youth health advocates

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is looking for young adults who want to keep their peers healthy.



The department is looking for people ages 12 to 20 to be Amped Health advocates. Advocates will work with other community partners, like the Boys and Girls Club, to improve the health of young people in Eau Claire County.



The health department is putting the new group together because it believes health care practices, programs and policies should be developed with young people and not just for them.



"Because if we're developing things for them, we should have them involved with what that looks like," said Public Health Nurse Abby Hinz. "Then we know we're really giving them what they need. I've seen a lot of adults saying, 'This is what's best for youth. This is what's best for youth,' instead of asking, 'What is best for youth?'"



If you'd like to become an Amped Health advocate, or you think this would be a great opportunity for your kids, applications are due October 6. You can find that application, here.