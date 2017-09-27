Chippewa Falls Happy Tails Dog Park holds ribbon cutting, unveils new improvements

Dogs of all shapes and sizes are happily wagging their tails due to the new improvement at Happy Tails Dog Park.

Members of Happy Tails group, Royal Credit Union and Northwestern Bank had a ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon in Chippewa Falls. Over $20,000 was raised through donations from various businesses to bring new improvements to the park. The improvements include fresh running water, an addition to the large dog area and a sun shelter in the new small dog area.

"It's a great area. The city itself does not have a dog park like a lot of large communities, so just this group of volunteers has taken it upon themselves to bring this to the community," said Larry Larson, the president of Happy Tails group.

The Happy Tails group will be raising more money to bring in additional improvements, which includes another sun shelter and a memorial site for service dogs that have been in the line of duty.