Student test results hold steady across WI, including in the Chippewa Valley

Altoona (WQOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released 2016's student test results Wednesday and things held steady across the state, including in the Chippewa Valley.



Officials said the number of students who scored proficient or advance in math and English language arts went up from the previous year. Though science scores across the state dipped slightly.



While students in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District came in at about the state average, students in the Eau Claire Area School District tested above average across the board.



In Altoona, test results were once again above the statewide average. Superintendent Connie Biedron told News 18 it's a testament to the education students there receive year-round.



"I think we really focus on our curriculum and not teaching to a test, any one test, we focus on a broad curriculum so our students have a really good background and good base," Biedron said.



Spring of 2016 was the second year for the specific statewide test. Superintendent Biedron said she appreciates the consistency because it allows schools to better track their students' progress and pinpoint areas that need improvement.