Chippewa County settles $1 million case with former employee

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A million dollar lawsuit against Chippewa County is settled.

Dennis Hunt, the former Chippewa County finance director, was suing the county for wrongful termination and defamation, among other claims.

Hunt claimed he was fired by Frank Pascarella, the Chippewa County administrator, for refusing his orders to submit false or misleading information to the county board. An investigation hired by the county found nothing to back up that claim.

Hunt was seeking more than $1 million. The lawsuit was set to go to trial on Monday, but Hunt's lawyer said the county board voted Wednesday night to settle the case.

Terms are not being released yet. Hunt's attorney said Hunt is satisfied with the result.

