Former Chippewa County finance director to receive $160K settlement

Chippewa County (WQOW) - News 18 has learned new information regarding a million dollar lawsuit against Chippewa County.

On Thursday, News 18 filed an open records request for a copy of the settlement agreement reached this week. The agreement calls for Dennis Hunt, the former Chippewa County finance director, to receive $160,000 to drop the suit and waive his right to file any future claims against Chippewa County regarding his employment.

Hunt also agreed not to apply for the county administrator job opening. The agreement also states that the county makes no admission of wrongdoing.

Posted Sept. 28, 2017:

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A million dollar lawsuit against Chippewa County is settled.

Dennis Hunt, the former Chippewa County finance director, was suing the county for wrongful termination and defamation, among other claims.

Hunt claimed he was fired by Frank Pascarella, the Chippewa County administrator, for refusing his orders to submit false or misleading information to the county board. An investigation hired by the county found nothing to back up that claim.

Hunt was seeking more than $1 million. The lawsuit was set to go to trial on Monday, but Hunt's lawyer said the county board voted Wednesday night to settle the case.

Terms are not being released yet. Hunt's attorney said Hunt is satisfied with the result.

