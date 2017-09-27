Man with scissors marks second violent incident at Eau Claire li - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Man with scissors marks second violent incident at Eau Claire library in past month

By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Eau Claire (WQOW) - For the second time in one month, another incident of violence happened at the Eau Claire public library.

On Friday, Eau Claire police responded to a report of a man standing in traffic and waving scissors. When they arrived, they found Rocky Ralston, 33, inside the front doors of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. Police said Ralston yelled at officers and, initially, failed to comply even after officers brandished a taser.

Police said Ralston later told them he was "cutting the clouds" with the scissors. He also admitted to using meth three days earlier.

In August, another homeless man, Joshua Barbosa, was arrested after punching two people outside the library. Barbosa has a competency hearing in early October.

