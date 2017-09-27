World's largest aquaponics facility opens in Jackson County

Jackson County (WQOW) -- Farm fresh is a term well known in Wisconsin, but has it ever been used to describe fish? Well, that could soon change thanks to Superior Fresh in Jackson County.

Located on 720 acres just outside of Northfield, Superior fresh is harvesting waves.

"Aquaponics is the integration of aquaculture and hydroponics. We raise fish, we feed the fish, the fish create waste in the water, we collect all the waste, we digest it, mineralize it, filter it, disinfect it and then use it over in the greenhouse to grow plants," said Brandon Gottsacker, Chief Operating Officer of Superior Fresh.

Home to the world's largest aquaponics facility, Superior Fresh is producing two million pounds of fish and vegetables annually. The company grows six different greens, Rainbow Trout and Atlantic Salmon, and also the first indoor Atlantic Salmon farm in the U.S.

"Over two million pounds of food, premium organic food can be grown on about four gallons a minute of fresh water, so that's similar to turning on your faucet at home and growing that much fresh food," Gottsacker said.

Some aversions to 'organic' go pocket deep, but staff said this facility can grow greens without needing to spend more green.

"When you start growing these things much more efficiently in these types of controlled environments, and it doesn't have to to travel all the way across the country or the world, you can bring the price down. We can give people the option, everybody the option, to have access to safe, healthy food," said Gottsacker.

Now only sold to restaurants, staff said their products will soon swim on to store shelves if you live within 400 miles.

"Most of our leafy greens, whether you're in the Midwest or the east coast, are traveling thousands of miles, up to 2,000 miles. They don't come in fresh, they lost their nutritional value, they lose their quality. We have the technology now to grow these things right here close to home. It just gives us the ability to have access to fresh, local healthy food," Gottsacker said.

Superior Fresh staff said they harvest about 4,000 pounds of greens every day, but the first fish harvest is still just under a year out. Staff said eventually the company plans to add another greenhouse to expand to expand their produce to include other greens, herbs, tomatoes and cucumbers.